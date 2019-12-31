Cannabis producer Hexo corrects accounting errors in re-filed financial statements

Cannabis producer Hexo Corp. filed a correction to its financial statements with Canadian regulators late Tuesday, narrowing the company’s losses for the full fiscal-year ending in July and the October quarter. Hexo stock rose 4.5% in late-afternoon trading Tuesday. The company’s fiscal first-quarter losses will narrow to C$60 million ($46.2 million), which amounts to 23 cents a share, from C$62.4 million, or 24 cents a share. The company now reports a full fiscal-year net loss of C$69.6 million, or 33 cents a share, versus losses of C$81.6 million. Hexo said in the filing, that it had corrected an error in how it calculated its deferred tax liabilities, which resulted in gain of C$14.4 million. In the filing, Hexo also said that the company wrote-down the value of its cannabis trim inventory by C$2.4, saying that the revised estimated fair market value was due to “new and available party party information.” The company did not immediately return a request for comment. Hexo stock has lost more than half its value in 2019, as the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF fell 43%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

