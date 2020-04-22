Cannabis producer Organigram to raise $35 million through market equity sales

Canada-based marijuana producer Organigram Holdings Inc. said Wednesday that it was raising up to C$49 million ($34.5 million) by selling shares in small batches at market prices. U.S.-traded shares of Organigram fell 1.9% in early afternoon trading. The exact amount and timing of the equity sales, known as an at-the-market program, is up to Organigram executives and will be effective until close to the end of 2021.

