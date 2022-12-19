AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF fell more than 18% on Monday on reports that the SAFE Banking measure has been left out of Congress’s omnibus spending bill. Cannabis advocates had hoped the measure to open up the financial system to cannabis companies would be passed during the lame duck session, but it appears to have been left out of the annual spending package due up for a vote before the end of the year. Among individual stocks, Green Thumb Industries fell 12.1%, Curaleaf Holdings dropped 16.7%, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. retreated by 17.5%, Cresco Labs declined by 17.6% and Verano Holdings fell 15.3%. Canopy Growth Corp. dropped 7.3%, Tilray Inc. subtracted 8.6% and TerrAscend fell 20.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

