The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF dipped 2.8% as failure of the SAFE Banking measure to be included in Congress’s omnibus spending bill weighed on the sector, but some stocks rose. Shares pared steeper losses from Monday, as reports surfaced the SAFE Banking was dead for the lame duck session. Among individual stocks, Green Thumb Industries jumped 6.6% after losing 12% in the previous session. Curaleaf Holdings rose 0.7%; Trulieve Cannabis Corp. edged up by 0.3%, Cresco Labs fell by 1.70% and Verano Holdings fell 2.6%. Canopy Growth Corp. retreated by 1.7%, Tilray Inc. fell back by 2.7% and TerrAscend rose 0.3%.

