Cannabis stocks fall for a 4th-straight day; Hexo extends selloff after disappointing results

Cannabis stock traded broadly lower Friday, putting the sector on track for a fourth-straight loss, as Hexo Corp. shares extended losses toward a 3-month low in the wake of disappointing quarterly results. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF dropped 2.1%, as 31 of 38 components sold off, and the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF shed 3.2%. The ETFMG ETF has now lost 5.2% over the past four sessions. Among the sector’s more-active components, shares of Hexo Corp. dropped 4.1%, after losing 8.8% on Thursday, to put them on track for the lowest close since March 12. Elsewhere, shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. inched up 0.1%, after losing 4.7% over the past three days; Cronos Group Inc. dropped 5.7%; Aphria Inc. shed 2.0%; and Canopy Growth Corp. declined 2.0%. The ETFMG ETF has now shed 15% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 2.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

