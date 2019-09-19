Cannabis Watch: Alliance Global starts coverage of 4 cannabis stocks with buy ratings, but not all manage gains

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of four cannabis companies on Thursday and assigned a buy rating to all four stocks, namely Acreage Holdings Inc., Village Farms International Inc., Green Thumb Industries Inc. and GrowGeneration Corp.
