Cannabis Watch: Aphria yanks forecast due to coronavirus after strong increase in cannabis sales

Aphria Inc. told investors Wednesday that cannabis sales jumped 65% in its most recent quarter, but pull-backs from wholesale buyers across Canada due to COVID-19 forced the company to rescind guidance for the full year.
