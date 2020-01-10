Cannabis Watch: Aurora Cannabis now has a $1 price target from one analyst

In a note to clients late Thursday, Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded the cannabis producer to the equivalent of a sell and issued a $1 target price, down from $3.
