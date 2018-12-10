Cannabis Watch: Aurora Cannabis stock gains after company unveils plan to buy Mexican partner

Just days after Aurora Cannabis Inc. announced a supply deal with Mexico’s Farmacias Magistrales SA, the Canadian cannabis company said it has entered a letter of intent to buy all of the company’s outstanding shares in an all-stock deal.
