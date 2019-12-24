Cannabis Watch: Aurora Cannabis stock slammed by executive departure and insiders selling

Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares slid 8% Monday, after the company announced the exit of a key executive amid reports of insider selling, dilutive financing moves and questions about the company’s path to profitability.
