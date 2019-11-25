Cannabis Watch: Aurora Cannabis stock slides after dilutive bond deal, drags broader sector lower

Cannabis stocks were mostly lower Monday, with Aurora Cannabis slumping after the company carried through a convertible debt swap that is highly dilutive for its shareholders.
