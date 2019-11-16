Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares plunged to their lowest prices in more than two years Friday, after an earnings report that included disappointing numbers and plans to cut spending sent analysts racing to cut their expectations for the Canadian marijuana producer.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cannabis Watch: Aurora Cannabis stock suffers worst day in more than five years, analyst says ‘it would be fair for investors not to believe them’ - November 16, 2019
- Economic Report: U.S. budget deficit jumps 34% in October, gap set to top $1 trillion in 2020 - November 16, 2019
- Market Extra: Elizabeth Warren’s ‘mug of billionaire tears’ costs $25 and is one of the hottest-selling items on her campaign website - November 16, 2019