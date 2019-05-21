Cannabis Watch: Aurora Cannabis to research CBD with mixed martial arts outfit UFC, Canopy names new CFO

Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares rose Tuesday, after the Canadian company said it has entered a multiyear, multimillion-dollar agreement with mixed martial arts organization UFC to research the effect of hemp-derived CBD products on athlete recovery and wellness.
