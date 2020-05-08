Cannabis Watch: Aurora Cannabis will roll up its shares Monday in a reverse stock split — here’s what you need to know

After the New York Stock Exchange told Aurora Cannabis Inc. that shares had sagged so much that it no longer complied with the exchanges listing requirements, Aurora said Monday it was consolidating its stock by means of a reverse stock split
