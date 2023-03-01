CEO Ben Kovler says the company grew its cash from the previous quarter but that ‘nothing is a straight line’ when it comes to state-by-state legalization.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cannabis Watch: Cannabis company Green Thumb beats revenue estimate but posts loss on noncash impairment - March 1, 2023
- The Margin: TikTok’s screen time limit for teens: How it works, and how to get around it - March 1, 2023
- : Laid-off Meta cafeteria workers ask for the same severance as the company’s employees - March 1, 2023