Cannabis Watch: Cannabis stock Cronos soars 24% as Altria takes major stake, sparking sector rally

Shares of Canada’s Cronos Corp. rocketed more than 24% Friday, after Altria Group Inc. agreed to take a major stake in the company and become its exclusive partner in the cannabis sector as new markets for medical and recreational weed open around the world.
