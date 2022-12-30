Despite revenue growth and new states opening up legal sales, cannabis companies have been left out in the cold by institutional investors and shunned by retail investors.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Kala Pharmaceuticals stock up 750% in 3 days after upbeat FDA news on PCED treatment - December 30, 2022
- : European stocks finish off worst year since 2018 with a loss - December 30, 2022
- The number of COVID-related ICU patients in the U.S. has risen to a 5-month high - December 30, 2022