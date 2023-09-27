Cannabis stocks moved up Wednesday after the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs approved the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation Banking Act, now known as the SAFER Banking Act of 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Gold at risk of hitting 6-month low as U.S. dollar surges - September 27, 2023
- Cannabis Watch: Cannabis stocks rise as Senate committee OKs cannabis banking bill - September 27, 2023
- Ex–Goldman CEO Blankfein says market ‘may be overpaying’ on 10-year Treasury - September 27, 2023