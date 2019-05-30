Cannabis Watch: Cannabis stocks see mixed trade ahead of FDA hearing on weed and its ingredients

Cannabis stocks trade mixed Thursday, a day ahead of a key hearing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, seeking information and data on the substance and its ingredients with the aim of creating a regulatory framework for CBD.
