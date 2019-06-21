Cannabis Watch: Cannabis stocks slammed as Canopy earnings disappoint

Cannabis stocks fell on Friday, led by Canopy Growth Corp., after the biggest company in the sector measured by market cap reported an unexpected decline in recreational pot sales in Canada in the fourth quarter from the previous one.
