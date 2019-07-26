Cannabis Watch: CannTrust fires CEO, president resigns as pot company deals with illegal-grow scandal

Amid revelations that CannTrust Holdings Inc. was illegally growing pot in unlicensed grow rooms, the company fired Chief Executive Peter Aceto and forced President Eric Paul to resign, the company said late Thursday.
