Cannabis Watch: Canopy Growth slides 11% to drag broader cannabis sector lower

Canopy Growth shares slid 8% Thursday, after the world’s biggest cannabis company reported a more than billion Canadian-dollar loss for its latest quarter and missed revenue estimates, dealing another blow to the troubled sector.
