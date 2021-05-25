Cannabis Watch: Canopy Growth stock upgraded to buy; ‘The horse is finally ahead of the cart,’ says MKM analyst

MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth Corp. stock to buy on Tuesday on expectations the Canadian cannabis company will resume sequential growth and better handle supply chain and logistics as economies reopen after coronavirus-driven restrictions.
