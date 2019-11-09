Cannabis Watch: Drake is trying to trademark Canada’s pot warning label, and may be in for a fight

Drake wants to trademark the Canadian warning label for weed in the U.S., according to a filing with the Patent and Trademark Office, but he may be in for a fight with his native country.
