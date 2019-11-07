Cannabis Watch: Ex-Canopy CEO Bruce Linton joins U.S. cannabis company Vireo Health

Shares of Vireo Health International Inc. rocketed 26% Thursday, after the U.S. cannabis company said it has named cannabis entrepreneur Bruce Linton as executive chairman.
