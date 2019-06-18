To accomplish the feat of becoming the first cannabis-related software stock to list on the Nasdaq, MJ Freeway Chief Executive Jessica Billingsley opted to employ a creative strategy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cannabis Watch: How a marijuana-software company became the first of its kind to list its stock on Nasdaq - June 18, 2019
- The New York Post: Trump refuses to apologize to Central Park Five - June 18, 2019
- Personal Finance Daily: Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra may be a red line some people will refuse to cross and the novel case Juul is making against Chinese tariffs - June 18, 2019