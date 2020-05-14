Around 2,000 people who work in the Massachusetts cannabis industry, out of a total of around 8,000, had been laid off or Having access to the CARE Act’s Paycheck Protection Program would have been a lifeline for these companies, owners say.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ‘Shameful, not cool, a sign of weakness’: Men are less likely to wear face masks to protect against coronavirus, study finds - May 14, 2020
- Cannabis Watch: ‘It’s been one fight after another’: Cannabis companies in Massachusetts must close, while liquor stores are allowed to open - May 14, 2020
- Mozart is the new Kanye — and other surprising book, movie and music trends during the age of coronavirus - May 14, 2020