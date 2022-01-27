Cannabis Watch: Jefferies issues bullish note on buy-rated OrganiGram, upgrades Cronos and Hexo and cuts Tilray’s price target

Jefferies upgraded two Canadian cannabis stocks on Thursday and reduced his price target on a third, remaining most bullish on buy-rated OrganiGram Holdings Inc., which it said is “really starting to hit its stride.”
