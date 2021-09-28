Cannabis Watch: Latina cannabis CEO wins Silicon Valley veteran as seed investor in $50 million venture capital fund aimed at minorities

Christine De La Rosa’s The People’s Group Fund focuses on cannabis startups run by African-Americans, indigenous people, people of color and women who hold social justice cannabis licenses but lack experience in raising capital.
