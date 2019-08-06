Cannabis Watch: Marijuana-derived epilepsy drug doubles sales, sending GW Pharma stock soaring

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC reported Tuesday afternoon that sales of its cannabis-derived epilepsy drug more than doubled from the previous quarter, sending shares spiking more than 11% higher in after-hours trading.
