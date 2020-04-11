Cannabis Watch: Pot shops are considered ‘essential’ businesses in most states where it’s legal, but the rules are shifting

When California became the first state to issue a shelter-in-place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it set another standard by declaring cannabis an “essential business.” But just as states’ overall responses to the pandemic have varied from California’s early mandate, so have marijuana rules.
