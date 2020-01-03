Cannabis Watch: Shorting cannabis stocks was a billion-dollar idea in 2019

Though 2019 was a brutal year for weed stocks in Canada and the U.S., that meant it was a stellar year for short sellers, who harvested nearly $1 billion from shorting the top 20 cannabis companies.
