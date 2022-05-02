Stifel reduces 2022 U.S. cannabis sales view by $1.4 billion and cuts earnings targets on Scotts Miracle-Gro and Hydrofarm; Tilray in spotlight.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cannabis Watch: Stifel cuts cannabis industry view as analysts weigh Tilray - May 2, 2022
- Outside the Box: Here’s why European value stocks could top U.S. growth plays over the next decade - May 2, 2022
- Coronavirus Update: South Africa hit by new subvariants of omicron that have been detected in the U.S. in small numbers - May 2, 2022