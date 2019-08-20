Cannabis Watch: Sundial says ‘isolated, immaterial matter’ with a customer didn’t affect second-quarter earnings

Sundial Growers Inc. on Monday said that an issue with customer was an “isolated, immaterial matter” and that it didn’t affect Sundial’s second-quarter earnings, which were released last week.
