Cannabis Watch: Tilray marks milestone German weed harvest and launches medical prescriptions drive

Tilray is embarking on a push to educate more German doctors about the benefits of prescribing medical cannabis, as the weed giant seeks to cement its dominance in the highly-profitable European medical market.
