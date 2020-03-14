Cannabis Watch: Tilray sells stock for less than $5 a share, and that may not bode well for Aurora and Hexo

Investors bludgeoned Tilray Inc. stock Friday, sending shares of the Canadian cannabis producer down more than 30% after the company offered investors shares at less than a third of the price paid in its initial public offering.
