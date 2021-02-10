Cannabis Watch: Tilray shares soar 29% as Reddit message board sets sights on cannabis sector

Shares of Canadian cannabis company Tilray Inc. soared 29% Wednesday to extend their prior-day gains, as the same investor group that caused the shares of videogame retailer GameStop Inc. to climb to dizzying heights appeared to have the stock in their crosshairs.
