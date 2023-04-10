Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands Inc. plans to buy rival Hexo Corp. — a move that would bring yet another struggling cannabis brand under its umbrella.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Crypto: Most Americans know about crypto, but few are confident in its safety or reliability, survey finds - April 10, 2023
- Cannabis Watch: Tilray wants to buy Hexo, marking further Canadian cannabis consolidation - April 10, 2023
- Market Extra: Russian ruble falls to lowest level against U.S. dollar in a year. Here’s what’s driving it lower. - April 10, 2023