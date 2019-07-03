Zenabis Global Inc. did the unlikely Tuesday: The cannabis company raised cash without going to a group of hedge funds in Canada that deploy aggressive trading strategies to recycle capital in the pot industry.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cannabis Watch: Zenabis fought short-selling financiers in the cannabis industry, but did it win? - July 2, 2019
- Symantec stock spikes more than 20% after report of Broadcom acquisition talks - July 2, 2019
- Tesla stock surges after record quarterly deliveries, but there is still a long way to go - July 2, 2019