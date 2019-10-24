CannTrust to lay off 140 workers, internal investigation into illegal pot grows complete

CannTrust Holdings Inc. said late Thursday that it planned to lay off 140 people by the end of the year, beginning in late October. U.S.-traded shares of CannTrust stock were flat after hours. The company also said that the special committee charged with looking into the company’s illegal cannabis production in Ontario, among other things, has concluded and the committee has presented the findings to the board. In addition, CannTrust said it has submitted the results to Health Canada. The Vaughn, Ontario-based weed company said it expected to release a series of restated financial statements within 60 days, but warned that “intervening events” may affect the timing.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story