Canopy Growth partners with Martha Stewart to launch line of CBD wellness supplements

The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. gained 1.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the Canada-based cannabis company announced a partnership with Marquee Brands’ Martha Stewart to launch a new line of wellness supplements, called Martha Stewart CBD. The new line of natural gourmet flavored gummies, softgels and oil drops are formulated by Martha Stewart. “I’ve found that CBD supplements are a simple way to enhance my own health and wellness, especially when it comes to managing the stresses of daily life,” said Martha Stewart. Canopy Growth’s stock has dropped 22.4% year to date through Wednesday, while the Cannabis ETF has shed 25.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 5.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

