Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp. CGC on Tuesday said that KPMG had resigned as its independent accountant, according to a filing. The resignation took hold on June 22. KPMG’s departure comes after Canopy disclosed doubts about its ability to keep operating as a “going concern” as its debts come due, and as it faces an SEC investigation over sales misstatements. Shares were up 1.2% after hours, after finishing 8.4% lower in regular trading. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

