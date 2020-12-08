Canopy Growth says Martha Stewart CBD gummies now available at The Vitamin Shoppe

Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. said Tuesday its Martha Stewart CBD gummy collection is now available at The Vitamin Shoppe online and at its 580-plus retail locations, the first national retailer to carry the line. The products include a 15-flavor sampler box expected to become a holiday favorite. Holiday shoppers can get a 25% discount on all Martha Stewart CBD products purchased online through Dec. 30, using promocode MARTHA25. Canopy shares were down 0.9% premarket, but have gained 39% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has gained 7% and the S&P 500 has gained 14.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

