Canopy Growth Corp.’s stock CGCCA:WEED was up 1.7% in premarket trading on Friday after the Canadian cannabis company said it identified two qualified buyers for its BioSteel brand and assets. The anticipated proceeds of the deals are expected to improve its balance sheet upon completion, the company said. The Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act Court has approved bids and granted authority to consummate the transactions, the company said. Canopy Growth did not disclose the names of the two buyers. One buyer is acquiring the assets of BioSteel Canada, while the other is purchasing BioSteel Canada’s U.S. affiliate, BioSteel Manufacturing. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

