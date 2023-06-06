Capital One Financial Corp. COF raised $3.5 billion in a pair of corporate bond offerings while Truist Financial Corp. TFC raised $3.25 billion in two parts, according to filings on Tuesday. Truist issued $1.75 billion in medium-term 5.867% fixed-to-floating rate senior notes due in 2034, as well as $1.5 billion in medium-term 6.047% fixed-to-floating rate senior notes due in 2027. Capitol One issued $1.75 billion in 6.312% fixed-to-floating rates senior notes due in 2029, as well as $1.75 billion in 6.377% fixed-to-floating rate senior notes due in 2034. Capitol One stock is down fractionally in pre-market trades on Tuesday. Truist Financial stock is down about 25.5% in 2023, compared to an 11.3% by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

