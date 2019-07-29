Capital One says hacker accessed information on more than 100 million people

Capital One Financial Corp. said Monday afternoon that a hacker had accessed personal information of more than 100 million customers and potential customers. The bank said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had arrested a suspect it believed to be responsible for the hack into records from credit card customers and others who had applied for credit card products. Capital One said that information on about 100 million Americans and 6 million Canadians was affected, though no account numbers nor log-in credentials were jeopardized. “We believe it is unlikely that the information was used for fraud or disseminated by this individual,” the company said in its announcement. The company said that basic personal information included on credit-card applications from 2005 to early 2019 was accessed, which included credit scores and payment history, as well as some transaction data. About 140,000 U.S. customers’ social-security numbers were accessed, as well as about 80,000 linked bank account numbers. In Canada, 1 million social-insurance numbers were accessed. Capital One said it would notify affected individuals and offer free credit monitoring and identity protection. Capital One stock fell 1% in after-hours trading after the announcement was made.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

