Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP said Monday it agreed to buy 11 new ships that carry liquid natural gas (LNG) from Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. and Capital GP LLC for $3.13 billion. Capital Product Partners will re-name itself Capital New Energy Carriers LP, with plans to convert into a corporation specializing in liquid natural gas and energy transition shipping. It also plans to sell non-core container vessels in its portfolio. Capital Product Partners’ stock was up by 1.8% in premarket trades. The stock has fallen by 4.8% in 2023, compared to a 15% rise by the S&P 500 SPX.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

