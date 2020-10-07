Whether voters choose Joe Biden or President Donald Trump on Nov. 3, the costs of putting their policy promises into action will add trillions to the burgeoning national debt, one deficit hawk group says.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Online sales double at Tesco, boosting profits as new boss promises Christmas won’t be canceled - October 7, 2020
- Capitol Report: 54 bullet points, 800 proposals: No matter Trump or Biden, implementing the winner’s policies is going to be expensive - October 7, 2020
- Autotrader: Review: The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class - October 7, 2020