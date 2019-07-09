Capitol Report: Acosta says he’s ‘pleased’ prosecutors are charging Epstein as he ignores Democrats’ calls to resign from Trump cabinet

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said Tuesday he’s “pleased” prosecutors are moving ahead with a case against Jeffrey Epstein, as top Democrats have called on the Trump administration official to resign over his handling of a plea deal involving the financier more than a decade ago.
