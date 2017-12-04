Capitol Report: After bringing ICO case, SEC’s Clayton promises more cryptocurrency enforcement

Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Jay Clayton, speaking to reporters on Monday morning at a conference in Washington DC, promised that if internet coin sponsors continue to ignore securities laws there will be more enforcement actions against ICOs.
